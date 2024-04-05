Netflix stock rises as Pivotal Research raises price target

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) are moving higher in Friday's pre-market trading after Pivotal Research Group raised its price target for the streamer's stock from $700 to $765 per share, reiterating its Buy rating. The analyst behind the call claims that the streaming giant has won the streaming wars and will outperform estimates for subscriber growth.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Netflix and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino