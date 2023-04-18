Netflix's ad-tier and password-sharing crackdown proved 'net positive' in Q1: Analyst
Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins the Live Show to discuss the catalyst of Netflix's stock decline in its Q1 earnings report.
First Republic Bank (FRC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Anheuser-Busch InBev had strong fourth-quarter earnings, and the stock is up almost 11% in the past 12 months.
Netflix (NFLX) reported its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell. Here's what to know.
The actor has invested in a gin company, mobile network and more. Reynolds says he likes less-glamorous, yet important projects with his marketing firm.
I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is losing its reserve status at a faster pace than generally accepted as many analysts have failed to account for last year’s wild exchange rate moves, according to Stephen Jen. Most Read from BloombergWorthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaOne Tesla Deal Propels Little-Known Family to $800 Million FortuneApple, Goldman Sachs Debut Savings Account With 4.15% Annual YieldFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingC
The settlement averts a trial on the voting-machine company’s allegations that it was defamed by network broadcasts after the 2020 presidential election.
CEO Andi Owen told employees to stop asking what happens if they don't get a bonus, and instead focus on "the $26 million we need."
Intuitive Surgical reported a massive resurgence in robotic surgery procedures during the March quarter late Tuesday, and ISRG stock surged.
Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Russia has warned Europe that it faces a fresh gas crisis next winter as it scrambles to restock reserves as Vladimir Putin launches a new attempt to weaponise energy.
Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
DVDs have become a shrinking percentage of Netflix’s revenue over the past several years as consumers increasingly shift to streaming services.
U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Q1 NII is likely to have been supported by a decent rise in loan balances and higher interest rates. Yet, expectations of declining fee income and rising expenses are headwinds.
"This is a golden opportunity to use this bear-market rally to de-risk in advance of potentially very painful losses over the next six, nine, 12 months," Troy Gayeski said.
After a rip-roaring 50% return year to date, Tesla investors will be keen to keep the good times rolling as the electric vehicle maker reports Q1 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, best known for his work as Deadpool, is also an entrepreneur who has earned millions of dollars from his business ventures.
Gamida Cell's (GMDA) shares surge as it receives FDA approval for Omisirge, an allogeneic cell therapy for blood cancer patients.
On Tuesday, the FDA amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 bivalent mRNA vaccines to simplify the vaccination schedule. This action includes authorizing the current bivalent vaccines (original and omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains) to be used for all doses administered to individuals six months of age and older, including for an additional dose or doses for certain populations. The monovalent Mod
(Reuters) -Netflix Inc added fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter and offered a forecast below analyst estimates for the next three months as it delayed a broader launch of its password-sharing crackdown. Revenue and earnings for the first quarter, revealed in an earnings report on Tuesday, came in roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, according to analyst estimates from Refinitiv. Shares of Netflix dropped as much as 11% in after-hours trade following the report but recovered most of the losses to trade down less than 1%.