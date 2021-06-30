U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.50
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.51
    +210.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.95
    -24.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    +0.52 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.35 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1030
    +0.5430 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,659.09
    -1,549.35 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.35
    +1.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

News on the move: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro breaks down today's biggest headlines.

