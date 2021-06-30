News on the move: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.
Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednesday overturned his sexual assault conviction.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision comes after Cosby served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.The court found that a previous prosecutor had made a deal with Cosby not to charge him in the case.The comedian and actor was best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series "The Cosby Show," earning him the nickname "America's Dad."But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault over a period of decades. His conviction was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement that brought forth an array of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.But the court ruled Cosby should never have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago… ruling he should not only be discharged, but adding "any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."
Stocks were mixed midday on the last day of June, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading but the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagging.
On Twitter, the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay has been trending in certain parts of the country, urging people to take the time to reflect on the country’s past and current atrocities towards Indigenous Peoples.
Gloria Allred, who represented many women who spoke out against Bill Cosby, is slamming the court’s decision to overturn the comedian’s sexual assault conviction. The high-powered attorney and women’s rights activist called the court’s decision “devastating” for accusers. She said it doesn’t vindicate Cosby. Allred added that Cosby’s trials were an “important fight for justice,” […]
The S&P 500 nabbed its fifth straight record closing high on Wednesday as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday's highly anticipated employment report. In the last session of 2021's first half, the indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting gains, while the Nasdaq edged lower.
Trump's company and the company's longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal
Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance
The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.
Cheyenne Police Department A Wyoming man is accused of savagely killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and dumping his body in a dumpster—after apparently taking a blowtorch to it.Prosecutors from the Laramie County District Attorney’s office announced the charges against Wyatt Dean Lamb late Monday, four months after 2-year-old Athian Rivera’s body was found wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in garbage bags in a Cheyenne dumpster.A nine-page probable cause affidavit from the Cheyenne Police Depar
The "Smallville" star received a lenient sentence after cooperating with the government in its case against Keith Raniere.
Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year, according to congressional testimony Wednesday by a senior executive at the technology company.
The unidentified female fan in a yellow jacket was seen holding a sign and venturing too far into the road with her back to oncoming cyclists
Proposed rules attacking civil liberties in the remote island chain of Lakshadweep underscore the Modi government's continued marginalization of Muslims in the world's largest democracy.
