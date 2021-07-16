News on the move: Deadly floods hit Europe and more sanctions on China
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down three of the biggest news stories headed into the weekend.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down three of the biggest news stories headed into the weekend.
Canopy Growth CEO David Klein says the push by Senate Democrats to end the federal ban on marijuana is a new beginning.
The operation marks a new step in Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on China’s big technology companies.
The founder of chip giant TSMC appeared to take a dig at both the United States and China on Friday over their efforts to become self-sufficient at making semiconductors, saying this would drive up costs and limit technological advances. China and the United States, propelled by their trade war and their own security concerns, have been trying to make more of the chips that run everything from smartphones and fridges to missiles, and power the global economy. Both countries are pouring in billions of dollars, leaving Taiwan, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, as well as other makers, caught in the middle as it tries to balance Washington and Beijing.
No full-time worker earning minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US
(Bloomberg) -- With cases swelling in 49 states and hospitalizations on the rise, the U.S. is seeing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” in parts of the country where inoculation rates are low, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The governor of Louisiana, one of the least-vaccinated states, said it was time to “run, not walk” to get a shot.U.S. President Joe Biden signaled progress toward lifting a ban on travel from Europe, raising hopes for a reopening of the almost
China's cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company's New York-traded shares to tumble.
There’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti.
The U.S. Air Force is desperate to get rid of some of its fleet of expensive, slow and outdated A-10 Warthog airplanes, but politicians have blocked the move, aiming to keep the local dollars flowing. President Joe Biden wants to retire dozens of the 40-year-old warplanes to free up funding to modernize the military. The negotiations over the A-10, which the Air Force has wanted to retire for more than two decades, show the extensive measures Democrats will take to protect their slim majority in the Senate.
About 13 million Americans in all will receive tax refunds because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan related to unemployment insurance income.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration warned investors about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong, issuing an advisory saying China’s push to exert more control over the financial hub threatens the rule of law and endangers employees and data.The advisory published Friday said Hong Kong’s “new legal landscape” posed particular risks for businesses, investors, individuals and academic institutions operating in the city. At the same time, the U.S. sanctioned seven officials in China’s liaiso
Evidence is mounting that cutting off an extra jobless benefit isn't forcing people back to work.
The advance payments on the expanded tax credit are being distributed through direct deposits and paper checks.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAmid the breathless coverage of three new books about the Trump presidency, one thing has become clear. Behind the scenes at the Trump White House, things were not worse than we knew—we actually knew just how bad it was.“There has been no detail that has come out that has been different than the four years we saw him do in office,” Slade Sohmer, editor in chief of The Recount, says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal
Biden's last resort on vaccines: The Trump option
Families around the US are getting an economic boost today as the federal government issues the first of its updated Child Tax Credit. It’s now formulated as monthly automatic direct payments to most families in the US with children under 17. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is distributing the money to taxpayers based on recent income tax filings.
A bipartisan infrastructure bill may fail because Republicans don't want rich people to pay the taxes they owe.
“We also must name the U.S contribution to Cuban suffering: our sixty-year-old embargo," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Michael Tubbs, Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, CA Governor's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity and Fmr. Mayor of Stockton, CA, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss California’s approval of the first state-funded guaranteed income plan.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew the ire of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell after she suggested that the U.S. is partially responsible for the crisis in Cuba.
Something unusual happened during the 7 p.m. hour on Fox News on Tuesday night. Host Pete Hegseth was pressing Texas state representative James Talarico about his decision to flee Austin with dozens of other Democratic lawmakers this week - a procedural gambit intended to block Republicans from passing strict voting laws back home.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The on-screen graphic called the Democrats' exodus a "st