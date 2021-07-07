News on the move: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down the biggest headlines of the day.
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down the biggest headlines of the day.
Chevron believes the future of energy is lower carbon. That’s why Chevron has committed $3 billion by 2028 to advance our energy transition strategy. Chevron is lowering carbon intensity, increasin...
In this article, we will be looking at the 15 best clean energy stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy industry and its future outlook by clicking to see the 5 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Invest In. Clean energy refers to any energy generated from renewable sources that […]
Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?
(Bloomberg) -- The buyout industry has long been a major backer of fossil-fuel deals. Now it’s rolling out new green asset funds at a record clip in a bid to lure the institutional money flocking to climate-friendly investments.Today’s private equity shops—including the world’s largest alternative asset manager, Blackstone Group Inc.—are pouring capital into fast-growing sectors such as solar, carbon capture, and battery storage. Part of the attraction stems from the rapid adoption of wind and s
In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best recycling stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Recycling Stocks to Invest In. From investors to governments and companies, everyone today is worried about the planet’s ever-growing waste management problem, and […]
A slow-motion video posted to Twitter showed a lightning bolt striking near the One World Trade Center as storms swept through New York City on July 6.New Jersey resident Anthony Quintano documented a mesmerizing lightning display over the Manhattan skyline from Hoboken Waterfront, New Jersey, on Tuesday.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large parts of New York City, cautioning locals of possible quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Credit: Anthony Quintano via Storyful
The company, whose products are 90 percent cotton-based, has committed to sourcing 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton.
(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of rail cars have been halted by wildfires that damaged tracks in western Canada during the region’s severe heat wave, creating a bottleneck of exports and delaying imports.A fire that burned down a village in British Columbia last week damaged two nearby tracks operated by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co., the two companies that account for the bulk of train transportation to the country’s biggest port in Vancouver. Grains, lumber, containe
After huge moves in 2020, Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle stocks Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng cooled off for the first several months of this year, while Ford and GM took the spotlight. But as speculative growth stocks move back into favor, EV stocks are trying to rev back up. IBD News Editor Ed Carson breaks down the ins and outs of the electric vehicle market form an investor perspective.
Honey Bear looked like a tiny white spot on the mountain when someone spotted her.
The retailer touted a team effort with H&M, Ikea and others on an effort to slash global carbon emissions.
The long stretch of extreme heat “definitely has an accumulative effect on people, animals and vulnerable groups.”
Katheryn Shields thought a city pool inspector was being too picky, but the catastrophic collapse of a Florida condo building shows the need for picky inspectors.
(Bloomberg) -- Seaspan Corp., an independent owner and operator of container ships, is looking to raise $500 million to help fund projects that it says would reduce the environmental impact of its fleet.The Hong Kong-based company, a wholly owned subsidiary of asset manager Atlas Corp., is tapping the U.S. high-yield market with senior unsecured notes due in eight years. Seaspan is labeling the debt “blue transition bonds” as part of a plan to become a more eco-friendly operator.Proceeds from th
Strong winds sent debris flying across New York City on July 6, as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.This footage, taken on Tuesday evening from a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, shows objects floating down towards the street. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, locals reported damage to structures.As the intense weather arrived, the National Weather Service put out a severe thunderstorm warning, forecasting the possibility of wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. Credit: Priya Mittal via Storyful
‘High pressure will return across the East next weekend with highs back into the 90s for strong national demand.’ ~ NatGasWeather
Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains from Elsa batter the Florida Keys.
The New Zealand farmer was found guilty of animal neglect after officials had to put the sheep down.
Tropical Storm Elsa pushed ashore masses of sea foam in Clearwater, Florida, on July 7, as the storm moved inland.Footage shared by the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department shows a “glacier” of sea foam moving under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach.The National Hurricane Center reported on the afternoon of July 7 that the storm was moving inland, and weakening over northern Florida. Credit: Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department via Storyful
Rueil-Malmaison, France, July 6, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rio Tinto a leading global mining and metals company, and Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and autom...