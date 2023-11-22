Nigeria's ex-central bank governor freed on bail

STORY: A Nigerian court has freed on bail former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele - who has been charged with six counts of fraud and corruption.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Emefiele, who oversaw a much-criticized system of multiple exchange rates designed to keep the naira currency artificially strong, was suspended as head of the central bank in June and detained by security services.

He was governor for nine years, mostly under current President Bola Tinubu's predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday (November 22), a judge granted bail subject to the provision of a 300 million naira bond - that's roughly $333,000 - and two sureties with properties in an upmarket district of Nigeria's capital.

Emefiele was also asked to deposit his travel documents with the court and remain in Abuja while the case proceeds.

He has been accused of "conferring corrupt advantage."

Prosecutors cut the charges from a previous 20-count indictment, which he faced along with two others, so he could be tried separately and quickly.

The ex-central bank chief has not commented publicly on the case.