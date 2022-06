Reuters

JOHANNESBURG/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Technology investor Prosus NV will tap its huge stake in China's Tencent to fund a stock buyback in itself and parent Naspers, the Dutch firm said on Monday, knocking shares in the Chinese tech giant. The move is aimed at closing a gap between the market value of Prosus/Naspers and that of the 28.9% stake in Tencent they own, which is currently worth about $136 billion. Prosus itself is currently worth less than that stake at some 109.8 billion euros ($116.2 billion).