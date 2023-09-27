Nike earnings, mortgage rates, jobless claims: What to watch

Nike (NKE) will be reporting its first-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, September 27, giving investors a look into the state of the consumer amid fears of a slowdown in spending.

Weekly mortgage rate data will also be released, as challenges in the housing market continue to plague homebuyers.

On the economic side, fresh U.S. initial jobless claims are due out, coming after jobless claims hit an eight-month low.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton takes a look at what to watch on Thursday, September 28.