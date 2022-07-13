Nike enters long-term partnership with Fanatics for college fan gear

American City Business Journals
Walmart has signed a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said. The first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) are expected to deploy in 2023, although test deliveries to refine and finalize the vehicles’ configuration will happen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks, Walmart said.