U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.49
    +0.65 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.50
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.18 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1897
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3550
    +0.5330 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,659.62
    +226.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Nike enters long-term partnership with Fanatics for college fan gear

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NKE

Yahoo Finance reporter Josh Schafer breaks down what the new Nike-Fanatics partnership means for Fanatics and what potentially lies ahead for both companies.

Recommended Stories