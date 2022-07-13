Nike enters long-term partnership with Fanatics for college fan gear

MarketWatch

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said late Wednesday its board has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents a share, an increase of 0.5%. The dividend is payable on Sept. 9 to stockholders of record as of Aug. 19, the company said, and it raises the annual rate from $1.91 a share to $1.92 a share. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance edged 0.2% higher in the after-hours session after ending the regular trading day down 1.9%.