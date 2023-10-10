Nike favorite retail brand for teens, 87% of teens own iPhones: Survey

Nike (NKE) is the number one retail brand for teen apparel and footwear, according to Piper Sandler’s 46th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey. The survey also found that 87 percent of teens own an Apple (AAPL) iPhone and 88 percent expect their next phone to be an iPhone.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, Pras Subramanian, and Alexandra Canal discuss some of the survey's findings. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.