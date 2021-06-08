Nike launches new Space Jam gear

Reuters

Apple was the top boost to the Nasdaq on Tuesday after a report said it was in talks with battery suppliers over its electric vehicle, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were muted as investors awaited key inflation data this week. Shares of the iPhone maker rose 1.9% after sources told Reuters the firm was in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle. Tesla was also among the top boosts to the Nasdaq after sales of its China-made electric vehicles surged 29% in May from the prior month, data showed.