U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.26
    +0.74 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,599.82
    -30.42 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.76
    +24.58 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4151
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4870
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,645.39
    -530.79 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.13
    +10.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Nike launches new Space Jam gear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down all the new merchandise Nike will be launching in accordance with Space Jam: A New Legacy.

