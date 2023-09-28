Nike Q1 earnings beat, China revenue misses estimates

Nike's (NKE) fiscal first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 topped analyst estimates of $0.75. Revenue slightly missed Street expectations, $12.94 billion versus the $12.99 billion estimate. Great China revenue of $1.74 billion missed estimates of $1.83 billion. Morningstar Equity Analyst David Swartz tells Yahoo Finance Live that margins were a little better than he had been expecting but that "Nike has a history of consistently beating margin expectations, so you know, I think there's a little bit of sandbagging that Nike tends to bring down expectations to make it easier to beat them."

