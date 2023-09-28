U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,299.70
    +25.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,666.34
    +116.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.28
    +108.43 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.31
    +15.41 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.80
    -1.88 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    -9.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5970
    -0.0290 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2900
    +0.2910 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,088.43
    +861.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.30
    +16.50 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.85
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

Nike Q1 earnings beat, China revenue misses estimates

Julie Hyman and Stephanie Mikulich

Nike's (NKE) fiscal first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.94 topped analyst estimates of $0.75. Revenue slightly missed Street expectations, $12.94 billion versus the $12.99 billion estimate. Great China revenue of $1.74 billion missed estimates of $1.83 billion. Morningstar Equity Analyst David Swartz tells Yahoo Finance Live that margins were a little better than he had been expecting but that "Nike has a history of consistently beating margin expectations, so you know, I think there's a little bit of sandbagging that Nike tends to bring down expectations to make it easier to beat them."

