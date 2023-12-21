Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,730.43
    +32.08 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,305.83
    +223.83 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,885.21
    +107.27 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.10
    +21.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.80
    -0.42 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.20
    +5.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8660
    -0.0110 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1730
    -1.2630 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,735.31
    -373.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.21
    +7.84 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.67
    -23.01 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,140.47
    -535.47 (-1.59%)
     

Nike reports Q2 earnings after the bell: What to expect

Nicholas Jacobino and Brad Smith

Nike (NKE) will report its second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Evercore ISI's Fundamental Research Analyst Michael Binetti believes the company will post a slight beat on EPS and that the company will hold its full year guidance for 2024. Yahoo Finance anchors Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down the latest on Nike and what their second-quarter results could mean for company outlook moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement