Nike reports Q2 earnings after the bell: What to expect

Nike (NKE) will report its second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Evercore ISI's Fundamental Research Analyst Michael Binetti believes the company will post a slight beat on EPS and that the company will hold its full year guidance for 2024. Yahoo Finance anchors Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down the latest on Nike and what their second-quarter results could mean for company outlook moving forward.

