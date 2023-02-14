Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 presidential bid
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential bid.
January's inflation report showed a continued decline from prior months. Investors are hopeful it will prompt the Fed to pause rate hikes.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices accelerated in January as Americans continued to be burdened by higher costs for rental housing, suggesting that the Federal Reserve was far from pausing its interest rate hiking campaign. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed the pace of disinflation in the annual consumer price measures slowing last month. "The Fed will not make decisions based on just one report but clearly the risks are rising that inflation will not cool fast enough for the Fed's liking."
Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.
Though China has in the past sought to block Philippine coast-guard ships, this was the first time it used lasers and caused physical suffering among Filipino personnel, said a Philippine coast guard spokesperson
Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and edged down further after U.S. inflation data, even though the annual rate of price increases had slowed. Brent crude futures dropped by $2.01, or 2.3%, to $84.60 a barrel by 1414 GMT and U.S. crude futures were down $2.21, or 2.8%, at $77.93. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.
Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.
These states don’t tax retirement income.
The Canadian government will make a decision on the fate of Rogers Communications Inc's bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc for a C$20 billion ($15.00 billion), a merger that would create the country's no. 2 telecoms operator. Other objectives in the policy direction to Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) included speeding up new infrastructure for better consumer access and improving service reliability, said Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.
The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that temporarily blinded some of its crew.
U.S. energy costs rose last month for the first time since October, the Labor Department said, with prices ticking upward alongside those of housing and food to push up [the overall pace of inflation](https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-inflation-january-2023-consumer-price-index-f080e30b?mod=livecoverage_web). The agency's January consumer-price index report showed energy prices higher across most categories since December: + Energy commodities were up 1.9% + Gasoline of all types rose 2.4%. + Fuel
Tesla CEO Elon Musk managed to break the monotony of his busy schedule. The Techno King, as he's known at the electric-vehicle maker, TSLA recently indicated that since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October his schedule now consisted of working, working and working and has put his health at risk. "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties," the billionaire wrote on Feb. 5.
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a U.S. short seller. Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the business house's seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani group has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in the fourth quarter as business investment slumped, a sign of the challenge the central bank faces in phasing out its massive stimulus programme. While private consumption is holding up against headwinds from rising living costs, uncertainties over the global economic outlook will weigh on Japan's delayed recovery from the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts say. "From a negative growth in July-September, the rebound isn't very impressive," said Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities.
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Stronger-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. and Europe, coupled with China’s economic reopening, is seen boosting global appetite for crude.
The cost of living rose 0.5% in January --- the biggest increase in three months --- in a possible sign that U.S. inflation might not slow as quickly as hoped
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Tuesday to nominate a trusted confidante and long-time economic adviser Jared Bernstein to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers, part of a broader shakeup ahead of an expected 2040 campaign. Bernstein, 68, one of three senior economists on the council, has worked in Democratic administrations for decades, and is frequently tapped to explain Biden policy on television, making him a familiar and safe choice, given he needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate in the new post. The current chair, Cecilia Rouse, heads back to Princeton University in March, after helping steer the U.S. economy through high inflation to record jobs growth.
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies will be joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Brussels Tuesday to discuss weapons deliveries, including tanks and ammunition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the issue of aircraft is “not the most urgent” right now, though discussions are ongoing.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and T
More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent weeks, including over 30 on a single flight on Thursday (Feb 9th), according to Argentinian customs officials. All were reported to be in the final weeks of pregnancy.