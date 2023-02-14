Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 presidential bid

Reuters

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and edged down further after U.S. inflation data, even though the annual rate of price increases had slowed. Brent crude futures dropped by $2.01, or 2.3%, to $84.60 a barrel by 1414 GMT and U.S. crude futures were down $2.21, or 2.8%, at $77.93. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.