Nikola shares drop on delivery warning

Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity company with a market value of about $5 billion, has been exploring options that could include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. It had benefited from a bonanza in technology spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by remote work, which fizzled as companies slashed their information technology budgets as the economy slowed. SentinelOne has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners to advise on discussions with potential acquirers, including private equity firms, the sources said.