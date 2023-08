TipRanks

Everyone likes a bargain and the same is true in the stock market. But while picking up items on sale in a store is a simple task, picking up shares on the cheap is a more complex endeavor. That’s because a cheap stock often means that it has been through the wringer, and the immediate question that comes to mind is, why have the shares taken a beating? A beaten-down stock could be down for a whole host of reasons, from weak fundamentals to broader macro concerns to unreasonable behavior by inve