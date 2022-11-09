Nintendo slashes Switch sales forecast amid chip shortage
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Nintendo's revised Switch sales outlook.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Nintendo's revised Switch sales outlook.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss how NFL star Tom Brady may be affected by FTX's liquidity crunch.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for the fast-food chain.
Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss restaurant expansion, hiring, the key to maintaining strong culture, and the company's focus on the Sun Belt.
Three of the major equity indexes closed above their resistance levels Tuesday as most remain in near-term uptrends. Indicators reveal some headwinds remain present for the very near-term, while the sentiment data (contrarian indicators) are counterbalancing as bearish expectations remain very high and, in our opinion, represent potential for some sizable demand. On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals as volumes rose on the NYSE and Nasdaq.
Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year to $532.57 million, missing the consensus of $539.41 million. Adjusted revenues increased 15.2% to $429 million. Global Systemwide sales improved 8.9%, with Systemwide sales in the U.S. rising 7.7% and International improving 18.3%. Global same-restaurant sales growth was 6.9%. The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 10 basis points to 14.3%. General and administrative expenses rose 0.5% Y/Y to $
Wayfair ( NYSE:W ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$2.84b (down 9.0% from 3Q 2021). Net...
Do you agree with where Ohio State is ranked in the latest CFP Rankings? #GoBucks
Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.01% in the week to Nov. 7, the Rosstat federal statistics service said. Russia's economy is caught between short-term disinflationary pressures - aggravated by the call-up of more than 300,000 reservists to support Moscow's military operations in Ukraine - and longer-term trends that are likely to see prices rise, the central bank has warned.
Novavax posted an unexpected third-quarter loss, but NVAX stock jumped Wednesday on better-than-expected sales.
Secretary of state Jocelyn Benson condemns ‘conspiracy theorists and election deniers’ after being re-elected over Kristina Karamo
Lawyers say assets are shrinking, while alimony payments, legal bills and tensions are all running higher.
CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 8.28% to $1,224.54. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Wednesday.
A newly created Workhorse Group subsidiary has been operating FedEx Ground delivery routes in Greater Cincinnati.
Republican Michael Lawler is projected to beat Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The hydrogen fuel-cell technology company reported a third-quarter per share loss of 30 cents from $188.6 million in sales.
During Tuesday’s elections, voters in five states considered cannabis alongside their candidates.
Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he doesn't take Davante Adams' criticism after Jaguars loss 'personally'
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces results of the Makandina 8-2 well, spudding of the Wisdom 5-1 well, results of the Phase 2 seismic program and a new Environmental Compliance Certificate for up to an additional 1500 kms of seismic.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.