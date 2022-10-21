Nokia Oyj stock performance and analyst projections

Motley Fool
Shares of Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) popped their top on Friday, surging 17.6% through 1 p.m. ET after beating earnings last night. Expected by Wall Street analysts to earn a pro forma profit of $3.07 per share on sales of $567.8 million, Boston Beer instead ended up earning $2.21 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Plus $1.61 per share in non-cash impairment charges, that equals $3.82 per share, pro forma, with sales coming in at $596.5 million.