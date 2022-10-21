U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,159.54
    +80.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Nokia Oyj stock performance and analyst projections

Nokia Oyj stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NOK performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

