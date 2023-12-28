Non-alcoholic beverage boom is 'here to stay'

As non-alcoholic beverages gain steam, Drizly's Head of Consumer Insights Liz Paquette joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the accelerating trend. She notes non-alcohol purchases on the platform are up 62% in 2023, cementing "a trend that is here to stay" after rapid growth.

Paquette believes ongoing post-pandemic socialization will continue driving demand. With drinking often tied to hosting and celebrations, consumers want options. She highlights non-alcoholic beer as the top performer in the broader non-alcohol category, while spirits alternatives are starting to find traction as well.

Paquette notes that consumers are seeking value, saying it's "critically important for purchase."

