Norfolk Southern to become 'gold standard of safety': CEO

"A crisis is an opportunity to really, kind of like, test your leadership and your resolve. It's also an opportunity to accelerate change", Alan Shaw, President and CEO of railroad company Norfolk Southern (NSC) told Yahoo Finance.

Shaw sits down with Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss criticism he faced, after high-profile derailments raised questions about the company's safety protocols.

Shaw says "I knew that coming out of this we were going to be a stronger company", stressing that Norfolk Southern is "a safe railroad", and that the recent derailments, while unacceptable, represented learning experiences for the company.

Shaw saw the crisis as an opportunity to bring in outside perspectives, partnering with organizations like the Georgia Tech Research Institute and nuclear Navy admirals from Newport News Shipbuilding to introduce new safety initiatives and transform Norfolk Southern's safety culture. Shaw believes these changes will make Norfolk Southern a "gold standard of safety" in the coming years.

