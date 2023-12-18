Advertisement
North Korea Fires Suspected Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

1
Bloomberg

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast. The second volley in less than a day that comes after the US and South Korea held talks on containing Pyongyang's atomic ambitions. Jon Herskovitz reports on Bloomberg Television.

