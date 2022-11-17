Norwegian Cruise Line stock sinks amid double downgrade from analysts
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are down after analysts downgraded the stock to Underperform.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are down after analysts downgraded the stock to Underperform.
The big day is almost here, and the White House will host its first wedding in nine years as President Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter Naomi marries her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the South Lawn on Saturday. It’s an exciting time for everyone in the Biden family, but they aren’t sharing many details with the public […]
Analysts are becoming increasingly wary about Nio's prospects, but they still see a strong upside in the EV stock.
The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.
From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Q2 earnings for Alibaba.
In this article, we will discuss the top dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Dalio’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance in the past, and go directly to read Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is one of the […]
"I'm only happy when it rains," sang alternative rock band Garbage in the 1990s, and it's fair to say that Cathie Wood feels the same way. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker of Ark Invest is a growth stock investor, but she also seems to be making opportunistic purchases when her holdings go the wrong way. Ark Invest only added to a couple of its position on Wednesday.
Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Nvidia.
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Despite a down day for the broader market, several Chinese stocks ripped higher today after recent earnings results. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 8% higher as of 12:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Chinese electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) surged more than 20%, and shares of LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) jumped more than 22%.
Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy On WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME) with a $20 price target. WalkMe reported a solid 3Q22 with a modest revenue upside, a more robust gross margin, and operating expenses below his expectations. While net new ARR was lower than in recent quarters, the company strengthened by landing four >$1 million ARR customers during the quarter. DAP ARR growth exceeded 60%, and G2K customer expansion was up almost 10% YTD. WKME reiterated its goal of positive FCF by the e
In this article, we discuss top dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed discussion on Fisher’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, and go directly to read Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979 and is currently serving as […]
B&G Foods, Inc. ( NYSE:BGS ) has announced that on 30th of January, it will be paying a dividend of$0.19, which a...
“They’re supposed to be the one guy at the party that doesn’t hang around the punch bowl getting drunk,” Munger said.
Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.
On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital sent Twist's shares plummeting. In its third-quarter report, released Aug. 5, Twist said it had $56.1 million in revenue, up 60.2%, year over year and 37.4% sequentially.
With another six weeks to go before we say goodbye to 2022, the S&P 500 is rallying to pull itself out of bear market territory. While no one likes to see their portfolio in the red, market corrections make for unique opportunities to buy stocks at a discount and ride them to new heights in the bull market that will invariably follow.
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for Morgan Stanley, equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the past year’s bigger bears, is turning a bit more upbeat, saying, “We think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market…” At the same time