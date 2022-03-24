U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.27
    -3.66 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +20.40 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3290
    +1.2160 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,904.93
    +1,545.30 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.88
    +26.94 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

‘Not all of the G20 is on board’ with sanctions weighed against Russia: Economist

Christine McDaniel, Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow and former senior trade economist in the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and the coordinated effort by NATO and other world leaders to make Putin's invasion of Ukraine more costly.

