‘Not all of the G20 is on board’ with sanctions weighed against Russia: Economist
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CL=F
- WTI
- BZ=F
Christine McDaniel, Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow and former senior trade economist in the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and the coordinated effort by NATO and other world leaders to make Putin's invasion of Ukraine more costly.