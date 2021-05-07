U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.97
    +28.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,748.40
    +199.87 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,733.89
    +101.05 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.51
    +23.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.81
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.80
    +16.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    27.55
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0094 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0180 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3992
    +0.0099 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6830
    -0.4020 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,823.94
    +985.68 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.50
    +58.71 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.71
    +53.54 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,357.82
    +26.45 (+0.09%)
     

‘We are not out of the woods with this pandemic’: Doctor

Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, President of Aventura Pulmonary Institute, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Agrees to $278 Million White Oak Loan for U.K. Steel Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s U.K. steelmaking business has reached terms on a 200 million-pound ($278 million) loan from White Oak Global Advisors LLC.The loan will be subject to due diligence and the approval of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Swiss bank has a claim on the business through financing provided by Greensill Capital and repackaged into its funds.The working capital facility would allow Gupta’s steel businesses to increase production and take advantage of record steel prices, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The loan would be a potential lifeline for Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which is fighting for survival after the collapse of its biggest lender Greensill Capital. Earlier this week, Gupta agreed another loan for his primary steel business in Australia, which includes the Whyalla mill.White Oak declined to comment.Gupta’s U.K. steel business owes Greensill $769 million, according to a March 2021 GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg. The loan from White Oak would not be used to refinance that debt, the person familiar said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stable Road, Momentus Adjourn Shareholder Meeting to May 13 with 6% of Shares Still Needed – Retail Investors Remain Key to Saving Deal

    Stable Road is still 6% short of the 65% needed to approve an extension amendment Extension amendment must be approved by May 13 to prevent SPAC from being dissolved Investors show very strong support for deal with stock trading at $11 vs. $10.03 cash in trust If SPAC is dissolved shareholders will receive $10.03 in […]

  • Hedge Funds Make Biggest Short Bet on Junk Bonds Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have accumulated the biggest short position on junk bonds since 2008 in another sign that investors are lining up to bet against frothy debt markets.About $55 billion of global high-yield bonds has been sold short, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. That’s up from $35 billion at the start of the year.The heady mix of rich valuations and willingness of bond bulls to throw cash at ever-riskier companies is raising alarm bells that credit markets are looking increasingly stretched. Add in the threat of rising interest rates, and there’s plenty of reason for some investors to be nervous.“I would expect that list to get bigger as spreads tighten and/or people get worried about rates rising,” said Tim Winstone, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, which oversees 294 billion pounds ($409 billion). “At these levels of valuations, I’m not surprised more people, such as hedge funds, are setting shorts.”In the euro-denominated investment-grade market, roughly $30 billion equivalent of bonds have been borrowed, the largest loan balance since early 2014. Bond investors including Pacific Investment Management Co. have been cutting down on broad-brush bullish bets lately, citing expensive valuations after a rally that has run for over a year.The trend is having an impact on the performance of deals in the secondary market. Almost one out of four high-yield bonds sold this year is indicated below the price it was issued at, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.The trend has been attributed to so-called fast money from hedge funds that seek to sell the debt quickly at a profit, or with an interest to short.A 275-million-euro deal by Standard Profil Automotive GmbH fell four cents on the euro just days after pricing in the primary market last week. The deal is one of the worst performers among 2021 issues, trailing only two notes from retailer Iceland and packaging group Kloeckner Pentaplast.Investors are building up defenses against a potential scaling back of central-bank support. While the Federal Reserve maintains it isn’t ready to discuss a tapering of asset purchases yet, investors bet the U.S. central bank will come under pressure to do so later this year. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank could decide to prune its emergency bond-buying program as early as next month if the euro-area economy doesn’t deteriorate.On Thursday however, the Bank of England said it doesn’t intend to tighten until there’s clear evidence of rebound. Yields on 10-year U.K. government bonds have fallen for four of the past five weeks and risk premiums in sterling company debt traded near post-financial-crisis lows.Yet, investors are also seeking to taper-proof their portfolios with the turbulence of 2013 still fresh in their minds. The Fed warned Thursday that rising appetite for risk is stretching valuations and creating vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system.Read More: Fed Warns of Peril for Asset Prices as Investors Gorge on RiskSome say the shorting strategy is premature.Kshitij Sinha, a portfolio manager at Canada Life Investments, which oversees 41 billion pounds ($57 billion), doesn’t see scope for significant repricing yet.“Shorting cash corporate bonds just for spread widening is very expensive,” he said. “You are better off expressing that view through CDS, either in single names or indices.”EuropeEuropean credit risk is in focus after macroeconomic data from the world’s largest economies showed a recovery is well under way.Credit Agricole joined regional peers in posting a strong trading performance, as 1Q profits jumped and it booked lower-than-anticipated charges to cover potential loan lossesSome German companies also reported promising earnings numbers, with Adidas raising its 2021 sales forecast and Siemens increasing expectations for its 2021 net; BMW reaffirmed its outlook for the year and said its automotive Ebit margin will come at the upper end of its forecastThe primary credit market is expected to slow down today as the week draws to a close; Erste plans to offer an inaugural sustainability bond, while FMO could bring a USD 5Y securityMeanwhile, the European Central Bank could decide to scale back its emergency bond-buying program as early as next month if the euro-area economy doesn’t deteriorate, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.AsiaIssuers from the aviation industry were in focus in Asia’s primary dollar bond market on Thursday with BOC Aviation offering 3-year notes and Cathay Pacific mandating banks for dollar debt sale which would be its first since the 1990s.The bond from BOC Aviation came after the aircraft financing company raised more than $1 billion so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showsAsian investment-grade dollar bond spreads widened as much as 1 basis point, traders said, as investors assessed factors including the latest pandemic setbacks. But they remain down on the year and near the lowest since early 2020Naver Corp. received over $650 million of orders for its $300 million notesU.S.EQT agreed to acquire all of the membership stake in Alta Resources Development’s upstream and midstream subsidiaries for about $2.925 billion, to be funded with cash on hand, drawings under our revolving credit facility and/or through one or more debt capital markets transactionsThe Reddit army’s meme-packed campaign to boost GameStop stock price has now resulted in one of the most conventional victories on Wall Street: a credit-rating upgradeInternational Business Machines Corp. was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings one notch to A-. The ratings firm said an acquisition spree adds doubt to the tech company’s time line for reducing debt(Updates with reference to Pimco’s positioning in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DWS Said in Talks to Sell Stake in Fund Platform to BlackFin

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm DWS Group is in exclusive talks to sell control of its IKS fund platform to French private equity firm BlackFin Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said.BlackFin is holding final negotiations on terms of a potential deal for the IKS business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The buyout firm is discussing a deal to pay in the region of 300 million euros ($362 million) for a majority stake in IKS, though terms of a transaction haven’t been finalized, one of the people said.DWS, which is one of Europe’s largest asset managers, could announce an agreement as soon as the next few weeks, according to the people. Shares of DWS rose as much as 3%, the biggest intraday gain in more than two months. They were up 1.8% at 12:52 p.m. Friday in Frankfurt, giving the company a market value of about 7.4 billion euros.The niche world of financial infrastructure has recently become a hotbed of dealmaking, as banks and asset managers seek to free up cash by divesting peripheral businesses. UBS Group AG agreed this week to sell its remaining holding in its fund platform to Deutsche Boerse AG, after offloading a majority stake last year.Deal HuntCredit Suisse Group AG sold its third-party funds platform InvestLab in 2019 to Allfunds Group Plc, which recently completed an initial public offering and is now valued at about 8.4 billion euros.Platforms like IKS typically offer investors access to a range of investment products, including exchange-traded funds, in one place. They also provide fund accounting and administration services for the asset managers.DWS has been considering a sale of part or all of the business since last year, Bloomberg News has reported. The potential deal comes as DWS hunts for major acquisitions as part of its goal to become one of the world’s top 10 asset managers.Asset-Light ModelIKS serves more than 2 million retail clients with about 115 billion euros ($139 billion) under administration. DWS plans to keep a stake in IKS after the transaction, the people said.No final agreements have been reached, and talks could drag on longer or fall apart, the people said. A representative for DWS declined to comment. A spokesperson for BlackFin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.BlackFin has four funds, including its latest buyout fund that raised 985 million euros in 2019, according to its website. It targets financial services investments in continental Europe, with a focus on asset-light businesses that aren’t heavily regulated.The firm is led by four founding partners including Laurent Bouyoux, a veteran of the European banking sector who helped build out the derivatives businesses of Societe Generale SA and Commerzbank AG.(Updates with DWS share movement in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private equity funds eye Venezuela acquisitions on hopes Biden could ease sanctions

    At least two private equity funds are seeking to acquire stakes in Venezuelan companies that have survived the country's economic crisis, spurred in part by optimism that the Biden administration could ease sanctions on the South American nation, according to a dozen sources familiar with the talks. The interest by funds, including Miami-based 3B1 Guacamaya Fund and Cayman Islands-based Knossos Asset Management, follows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's abrupt 2019 liberalization of the economy https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-shops-idCAKBN1YK16X amid a sanctions program created by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Maduro's unexpected overhaul scrapped a price control system and permitted dollar transactions for the first time in decades, allowing a small group of firms to emerge from the wreckage of a four-year hyperinflationary crisis that prompted many multinationals to leave https://t.co/I8H1Kakhhs?amp=1 the country or sell subsidiaries.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk: 'Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!'

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, likes cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin and dogecoin. But he's urging investors to proceed "with caution."

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • We’re in our 60s and have millions of dollars for retirement — should we rent or buy our next home?

    HELP ME RETIRE Dear MarketWatch, My wife and I recently sold our home. After paying capital gain taxes, we look to net about $1 million. We are both in our late 60s. My wife is retired, and I work part time in my profession, currently grossing approximately $50,000 a year.

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.

  • Stifel Pressured to Drop Controversial Alabama Prison Bond Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stifel Financial Corp. is being urged to pull out of a controversial municipal bond financing for two privately owned prisons in Alabama that activists have described as “toxic.”The funding plan has not moved forward after two other banks serving as underwriters on the $634 million publicly offered bond issue -- Barclays Plc and KeyBanc Capital Markets -- dropped out of the transaction last month after facing pressure from activists and investors. The agency issuing the bonds on behalf of a CoreCivic Inc.-owned entity also left the transaction, and so did the bond trustee.The St. Louis-based bank said it acknowledged the concerns and that there were “many sides” to the issue, according to a letter sent Thursday to activists that was provided to Bloomberg News by a bank spokesperson. The financing would build new prisons that are publicly run but owned by prison giant CoreCivic as part of an effort to address poor infrastructure in the state’s prison system.Justice Capital, an impact investing firm, said in a statement on Thursday that Stifel “has yet to pull out of the deal, concerning clients and the larger investment industry.” The firm, along with representatives firms like Basso Capital and Candide Group, and local activist groups like Alabama Students Against Prisons signed a letter to Stifel CEO Ronald Kruszewski about the transaction. A separate group of activists also sent a letter to the bank about the financing.Veronica R. Johnson, deputy director of the Alabama Justice Initiative, sent a letter to Kruszewski on behalf of different activist groups this week. The letter asked him to suspend the firm’s involvement in the project. “At present, Stifel is standing alone in financing a project that has been deemed toxic and unethical by peer financial institutions,” the letter said.“Although there are many sides to this issue and little common ground, we believe that there is a general acknowledgment that the State of Alabama faces challenges in the current and historical operation of its correctional systems,” Stifel’s Joel Jeffrey, senior vice president for investor relations, wrote Thursday in response.Jeffrey invited Johnson to contact him to discuss the issue in more detail. The Stifel letter added that the bank doesn’t comment on potential transactions and that it’s not party to the state’s political process to figure out potential solutions.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment further.Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has said the prison projects will move forward, but a spokesperson for her office earlier this week declined to provide additional details on the plan for the financing.Barclays’ decision to drop the financing last month is a sign of the growing power of investors focused on financing projects that advance social and environmental causes. With billions of dollars flowing into so-called ESG funds, that’s created a lucrative new line of business that banks are eager to court.The prison business has long been targeted by activists who say the profit-motive gives an incentive to cut costs, hurting rehabilitation efforts.“We call on Stifel and all investors and financial institutions to stop the financing of mass incarceration and urge them to join us in making investments in community-led public health, safety, and infrastructure to become a part of the solution,” Christina Hollenback, founding partner Justice Capital, said in the statement.A client of Stifel, hedge fund Basso Capital, had concerns about the bond deal, the statement added.“As a long-standing trading client of Stifel, we are halting our business with them as long as their policy to finance mass incarceration stands, and we urge other Stifel clients and partners to do the same,” Howard Fischer, chief executive officer of Basso Capital, said in a statement.Related: As Barclays Prison Bond Unraveled, ESG Activists Scored Rare WinFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • All eyes are on semiconductor companies amid chip shortage — investors should be looking at these four lesser-known names

    A mass of attention has been brought to semiconductor companies as supply-chain constraints have reduced the availability of everything from cars to laptops to gaming consoles. The largest chipmakers and foundries — Intel (INTC) Nvidia (NVDA) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Globalfoundries and Qualcomm (QCOM) — have gotten most of the headlines. As the challenges are sorted out, it has become clear that semiconductors are a hot commodity, and for investors, that could be considered an opportunity.

  • Vietnam Has Big Plans for Infrastructure. Investors Have a Reason to Ease Back Into the Market.

    Vietnam’s government is pouring cash into the country, which should enable the nation to achieve its 6.5% to 7% annual growth targets.

  • I have crypto FOMO! ‘I’m too old to sit and hope I can make up for the lost time by safely investing my little bit of money’

    ‘I have a $3,000-a-month pension. I am living with my ill father, and I am currently not working and looking for a job. I am going to college using the GI Bill. I am almost 50, and have no 401(k).’

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Papa John's eats analysts' profit forecasts for lunch thanks to this epic new pizza

    It pays to be in the stuffed crust pizza game if you are Papa John's.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.