Novavax, GoodRx stocks on the move after earnings

Reuters
(Reuters) -Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry said on Tuesday it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation, after its turnover more than doubled in the first six months of the year. The Basel-based group posted a 146% rise in turnover to 2.92 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion) in the January to June period, corresponding to 75.5% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels in constant currency. Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rossinyol, who took over the role from June 1, said the strong momentum had continued into July, when it reached around 90% of 2019 turnover levels.