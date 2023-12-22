November PCE inflation: What it means for Fed rate hikes

The November Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index came in lower than expectations, declining 0.1 percent month-over-month. Core PCE inflation grew 3.2 percent, which was below estimates of 3.3 percent.

Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger discusses the data and what this cooling inflation may mean for the future of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.