November retail sales top expectations, rise 0.3%

November retail sales are up 0.3% month-over-month — topping Wall Street expectations — according to US Census Bureau data. Consumers are continuing to spend despite inflation, with restaurants and hobby stores seeing some of the biggest month-over-month increases in spending.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the data, discussing the resiliency of American consumers and their disregard for inflationary trends.

