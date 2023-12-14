Advertisement
November retail sales top expectations, rise 0.3%

Rachelle Akuffo and Nicholas Jacobino

November retail sales are up 0.3% month-over-month — topping Wall Street expectations — according to US Census Bureau data. Consumers are continuing to spend despite inflation, with restaurants and hobby stores seeing some of the biggest month-over-month increases in spending.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the data, discussing the resiliency of American consumers and their disregard for inflationary trends.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

