November U.S. Purchasing Managers’ Index drops to 58.3, according to Markit data

Motley Fool

Reddit investors get dumped on because they cling to notions that monied interests are holding back their favorite meme stocks and endlessly cheer the next big short squeeze. There are actually some very smart investors on Reddit and quite a number of the stocks they discuss are very good, well-financed businesses that don't need their shares jawboned above penny stock valuations. Here are two of the most popular Reddit stocks that an investor can actually buy and hold for years to come.