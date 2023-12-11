Novo Nordisk: Everything investors need to know

Yahoo Finance selected pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk (NVO) as it's 2023 Company of the Year. Developer of obesity medications Wegovy and Ozempic, Novo Nordisk stock has gained over 40% year-to-date. The dramatic uptake of its weight loss injections has fueled speculation about disruptive impacts across sectors like restaurants and food companies.

Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma analyzes Novo Nordisk's selection, investor views on projected market effects, and whether consumer staples face realistic long-term risks from Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 lineup.

