Novo Nordisk keeps Buy rating from Citi on Ozempic trials

Citi analysts maintained a Buy rating on Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock over the results of an Ozempic trial showing that the GLP-1 weight loss drug delayed the progression of chronic kidney disease in patients, cutting the risk of a cardiac event by 24%.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the latest development for Novo Nordisk and its rating from Citi, and how it may affect the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino