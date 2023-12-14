Nuclear energy costs, safety concerns weighing down adoption

The United Nations Climate Change Conference — known as COP28 — adjourned earlier this week with nearly 200 countries in agreement of a pledge to transition away from fossil fuels, with some setting their eye on adopting nuclear energy as a renewable energy goal.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman weighs in on this agreement and the challenges holding more widespread nuclear energy adoption back, including public safety concerns and the high costs, particularly in the US.

