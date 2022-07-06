U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.13
    -1.37 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -26.70 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0083 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9140
    +0.0720 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,377.18
    +103.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

The number of Black women on corporate boards is 'dismal': Goldman Sachs Foundation President

Goldman Sachs Foundation President Asahi Pompey discusses the need to have more overall diversity, and in particular, more Black women, on corporate boards and details what her foundation is doing to help. Pompey joined Yahoo Finance Live on July 5, 2022.

Recommended Stories