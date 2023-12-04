Number of homes for sale rose in November: Report

According to recent Realtor.com data, the number of homes for sale in the US rose in November. This uptick comes as high mortgage rates and prices have negatively impacted housing affordability for both buyers and sellers. However, overall inventory remains 34% below pre-pandemic levels.

Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero breaks down the details of the current housing landscape, discussing how the housing market has entered into a cooling period.

