Nutanix stock sinks on report that HPE has dropped buyout talks
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Nutanix amid reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has ended acquisition talks.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Nutanix amid reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has ended acquisition talks.
Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.
Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol
This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock hit a new low amid Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.
Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) most recent conference call with analysts could provide clues about what's happening inside the company. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec.
Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.
Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.
Looking to build up your high-yield dividend portfolio? Whether you want income now or wealth later, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) should be on your shopping list.
While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.
U.S. stocks extended losses Friday morning as a vicious bout of selling that has plagued the month continued ahead of the long holiday weekend.
Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.
Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...
November's core PCE price index rose 4.7% from a year ago, matching expectations. But earnings and spending raised concerns.
Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.
FTX sought a U.S. bankruptcy court's help amid a battle over ownership of about $450 million worth of stock in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), according to a filing Thursday. At issue are about 56 million shares of the brokerage owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., a corporate entity organized in Antigua and Barbuda and 90% controlled by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the filing. Three parties, the filing says, have tried to get control of those shares: BlockFi (a lender that FTX had helped prop up earlier this year), Yonathan Ben Shimon (an FTX creditor appointed as a receiver in Antigua and granted permission to sell the shares under supervision of a court there) and Bankman-Fried himself (who has legal bills).
Nutanix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTNX ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...
In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]
2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.
The core inflation rate most watched by the Federal Reserve eased further in November, though a bit less than expected. S&P 500 futures rose.