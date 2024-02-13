Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,953.17
    -68.67 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,272.75
    -524.63 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,655.60
    -286.95 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.17
    -81.08 (-3.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +0.95 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.80
    -27.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.61 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3160
    +0.1440 (+3.45%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2591
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7760
    +1.4770 (+0.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,652.58
    -254.68 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

Nvidia & Arm: Chip space faces supply issues amid AI demand

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Nvidia (NVDA) and Arm (ARM) shares are under pressure amid a broader market sell-off sparked by hot CPI data. Creative Strategies CEO and Principal Analyst Ben Bajarin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how these two chip companies remain well-positioned to benefit from surging AI demand amid ongoing supply constraints.

Bajarin stresses markets have "so much demand for compute" on artificial intelligence catalysts while the lack of sufficient suppliers sparks concern. As Nvidia's strategy has given them strong projections through 2025, Bajarin notes supply issues feel "like [they're] not going away anytime soon."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement