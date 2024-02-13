Nvidia & Arm: Chip space faces supply issues amid AI demand

Nvidia (NVDA) and Arm (ARM) shares are under pressure amid a broader market sell-off sparked by hot CPI data. Creative Strategies CEO and Principal Analyst Ben Bajarin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how these two chip companies remain well-positioned to benefit from surging AI demand amid ongoing supply constraints.

Bajarin stresses markets have "so much demand for compute" on artificial intelligence catalysts while the lack of sufficient suppliers sparks concern. As Nvidia's strategy has given them strong projections through 2025, Bajarin notes supply issues feel "like [they're] not going away anytime soon."

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith