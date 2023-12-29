Nvidia continues to soar with US-compliant China chip

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release a modified gaming chip that complies with U.S. export rules targeted at China, helping the chipmaker steer around a potential sales setback and round out a positive 2023. The company, which holds more than 90% market share in China's AI chip market, is set to close the year with a market cap of above $1 trillion.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith weigh in on Nvidia’s business model and how the company has managed to remain ahead of the curve—and most likely will, well into 2024.

