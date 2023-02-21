Nvidia earnings: 3 things we're watching after the Q4 earnings call

Nvidia earnings: 3 things we're watching for during the Q4 earnings call

Nvidia ( NVDA ) earnings are expected at 4:20 pm ET Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023. Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang is set to take center stage on the earnings call. Investors are bracing for a fourth quarter defined by minimal growth, and will be watching closely for key items including: how AI has fueled the profit margin for the 30-year-old chip manufacturer, the 2023 outlook for gaming revenue, and potential growth in Nvidia’s data center business. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith will break down the three things they're watching after the call.

