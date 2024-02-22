Nvidia earnings boost: AI chip stocks rally off Q4 report

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) continue trade higher intraday on Thursday after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, which beat many expectations on Wall Street. In addition to their positive trading, several chip makers in the sector also saw their stock price increase, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) which is up over 30% ahead of the day's market close.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer discusses the surge in the AI rally coming off of Nvidia's earnings and what it could mean for markets moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino