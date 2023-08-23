Nvidia earnings, Foot Locker outlook, Jackson Hole: 3 Things

All eyes are on chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of its second-quarter earnings due out after today's closing bell. The retail sector also remains at the top of investors' minds as footwear operator Foot Locker (FL) sees its shares dive alongside its slashed outlook after missing on revenue estimates. Core retail stocks Kohl's (KSS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and Peloton (PTON) also reported earnings. Lastly, Fed officials prepare for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this week, leading up to a speech by Chair Jerome Powell addressing the state of inflation.

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Julie Hyman highlights several of this morning's top stories.