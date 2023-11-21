Nvidia earnings trounce estimates, China concerns linger

Nvidia (NVDA) reported third-quarter results crushed Wall Street expectations. The chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $4.02 per share, well above the expected $3.36. The $18.12 billion in revenue was better than the $16.09 billion estimate. Revenue is up 206% from a year ago. However CFO Colette Kress cautioned that restrictions on AI chip exports to China could mean sales in the country "will decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024," though the company believes "the decline will be more than offset by strong growth in other regions."

Moor Insights and Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead says Nvidia "could have done even better" if it wasn't for supply constraints.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.