Nvidia, Fed's Goolsbee, earnings themes: Top Stories

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre, Jennifer Schonberger, and Josh Schafer highlight the top stories making waves in equity markets and the US economy.

Nvidia (NVDA) momentarily takes the lead over Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) for the third-largest market cap.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee calmed distress relating to the January CPI report's forecast on interest rate cuts while speaking before the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lastly, layoffs and share buyback programs are some of the core themes across mega-cap stocks this earnings season.

