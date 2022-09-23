U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,678.49
    -43.82 (-2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    -4.45 (-5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.10
    -30.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.78 (-3.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0144 (-1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0864
    -0.0390 (-3.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3180
    +0.9830 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,834.15
    -493.24 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.29
    -12.24 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Nvidia has been 'overcompensating' against multiple headwinds, analyst says

Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks and how Nvidia has stood out within the sector.

