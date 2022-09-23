Nvidia has been 'overcompensating' against multiple headwinds, analyst says

Reuters

The companies signed up for $8.8 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.5 billion a year earlier, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA). "With the Fed's most recent 75-basis-point jump in short-term interest rates, and the prospect of a hard landing, time will tell whether — and to what extent — these same business owners continue to grow and invest in equipment," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement. ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 75.2%, down from 78% in July.