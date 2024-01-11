Nvidia partners with Mercedes to pursue self-driving cars

AI is the talk of CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas as the top developers and manufacturers unveil what their large-language models can achieve, especially on the road. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley sits down with Nvidia Vice President of Automotive Danny Shapiro to discuss the chipmaker's autonomous driving projects.

Nvidia (NVDA) announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to hone self-driving capabilities. Starting with an assisted driving feature, Shapiro believes the technology through this partnership will “add greater and greater levels of autonomy” until full self-driving is achieved.

“Safety has got be the top priority” Shapiro insists, and suggests that a timeline for self-driving cars is hard to gauge.

Going beyond in-car technology, Shapiro states that the company’s generative AI is “leveraging the exact same data that is used to build the car,” by offering an automotive configurator that allows consumers to get the actual experience of the car before buying.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.