Nvidia Q4 earnings beat, generative AI reaching a 'tipping point'

Nvidia (NVDA) reported fourth-quarter results that topped Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The chip giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.16 compared to estimates of $4.60. Revenue was $22.10 billion compared to estimates $20.41 billion. Data center revenue was $18.4 billion, topping the expected $17.21 billion. In the release, founder and CEO Jensen Huang says, “Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations."

