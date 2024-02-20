Advertisement
Nvidia Q4 earnings preview: 3 things investors should watch

Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita

Nvidia (NVDA) is in the spotlight ahead of the chipmaker's fourth-quarter earnings results expected out on Wednesday, February 21. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the Magnificent Seven tech stock component's revenue estimates tied to AI and expectations on 2024 guidance.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

