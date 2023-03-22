Nvidia reveals new AI offerings, chips at GTC developer conference
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss key takeaways from Nvidia’s GTC developer conference.
US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga
Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.
Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.
Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.
It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.
A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.
President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.
BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh
Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.
U.S. import volumes of Russian crude have been low even before the country decided to ban imports, but in the meantime, OPEC countries have filled the void
Adobe is getting into the generative AI era with its new Firefly platform.
The future of crypto industry could hinge on one court case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, a provider of crypto solutions for businesses.
The tech industry could face more layoffs, especially if the economy takes a dive.
On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Amazon.com Inc's palm-scanning or cashier-less checkout technology is in more than 200 establishments in and outside the company, a vice president told Reuters. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant is widening deployment of its contactless technology with existing customers, Vice President Dilip Kumar said in an interview. Amazon declined to provide growth figures, but in June 2022 the company said more than 69 locations in the U.S. and UK had such technology.
(Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.
Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.