U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,433.31
    +27.60 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,559.98
    +213.08 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.13
    +114.48 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.01
    +15.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.00
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    -0.0270 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5170
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,987.02
    -118.24 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.38
    -0.59 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,169.99
    +545.71 (+1.73%)
     

Nvidia stock: How high can it go?

1
Akiko Fujita and Mariela Rosales

Nvidia (NVDA) shares have surged this year, up about 220 percent year to date, but how long can this growth last? Yahoo Finance Tech Reporter Allie Garfinkle explains why the Nvidia "train is going to have to slowdown."