Nvidia tops Amazon value, closes in on Alphabet

STORY: Nvidia is now more valuable than Amazon, and it’s got another target in its sights.

The chipmaker overtook the e-commerce giant in Tuesday trading.

By close of business its stock market value stood at $1.78 trillion.

That was just ahead of Amazon, which saw its stock sink over 2% during the day.

Nvidia is seen as the big winner of the AI boom, with its chips powering chatbots and other such products.

It hasn’t been more valuable than Amazon since 2002, when both were worth less than $6 billion.

Now the gains make it the fourth-most valuable firm on Wall Street.

And it’s just a few billion short of Alphabet.

Overtake the Google parent firm, and only Microsoft and Apple would be more valuable.

Both are valued at around $3 trillion.

The Windows maker recently took top spot, boosted by its prominent role as a big backer of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Apple slipped to second on concerns it is lagging rivals in developing the new technology.

Worldwide, Saudi oil titan Aramco, at about $2 trillion, is the only other firm still more valuable than Nvidia.