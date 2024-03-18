Nvidia unveils new AI platform Blackwell

Nvidia (NVDA) is making waves at its developers conference known as GTC. The chip giant announced its newest AI platform, dubbed "Blackwell." In the press release, Nvidia says Blackwell allows organizations to "build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25x less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor." The company says it expects tech companies such as Google (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Meta (META), and Dell Technologies (DELL) to use the new platform. Nvidia says the chip has 208 billion transistors and that the platform will allow large language models to scale up to 10 trillion parameters.

