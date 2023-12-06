Advertisement
Nvidia working with U.S. on China chip controls

STORY: Nvidia is working with the U.S. government to ensure its latest chips comply with controls on exports to China.

That’s according to Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday.

The firm has commanded more than 90% of China’s $7 billion market for AI chips.

But analysts say the latest U.S. curbs create an opportunity for rivals to muscle in.

Huang didn’t comment on earlier Reuters reports that his company was delaying the launch of new chips especially crafted for China.

He would only say that Nvidia was working closely with Washington to ensure its products complied with the export controls.

When posting its November earnings, the chipmaker warned that it expects a steep drop in fourth-quarter sales to China as a result of the restrictions.

Huang noted that the country normally accounts for about a fifth of Nvidia sales - but he didn’t say what the new number might be.

He described Chinese tech giant Huawei as a “formidable” rival.

Separately, Huang said Nvidia was in talks with Singapore about a big investment there.

The city state has been developing its own AI model, dubbed “Sealion”.

